US navy sailor pleads guilty to killing Pinay wife

A Filipino-American navy sailor admitted to killing his wife at their home in Lemon Grove, California.

The incident happened in April 2021.

During a trial last October 26, Jay Barcelon, 32, said he stabbed his wife Rhona Fantone, 30, to death during an argument.

Deputies said that they responded to a tip-off about a domestic disturbance at a house on Dain Court.

At the site, the police heard screams, so they forced their way in.

They found the couple both lying in a pool of blood. The two were taken to the hospital, where Fantone died shortly after her arrival.

Barcelon, who initially denied charges filed against him, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He is facing 16 years to life in state prison.

Fantone immigrated to the United States from the Philippines in the early 2000s and worked as a certified nursing assistant at Sharp Coronado.

