Twitter rolls out $8 subscription with blue checkmark

Twitter has launched its monthly subscription program with a promise of blue verification badge.

The new version can now be downloaded in Apple’s App Store according to reports.

In its new interface, Twitter said that new users can now receive the sought-after blue checkmark next to their user names, “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”

The blue check means that Twitter confirmed the account belonging to a confirmed user or company.

Twitter added that paid subscribers can also in enjoy “half the ads,” the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content.

So far the new feature will be launched in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

“As soon as we confirm it’s working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out worldwide,” Musk said.

The company’s product executive Esther Crawford said that the new feature is not yet live.

“The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time,” she said in a tweet.

