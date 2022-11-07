RAK motorist fined AED 20,000 after assaulting biker

A driver who struck a biker during a road rage incident in Ras Al Khaimah was sentenced to three months in prison and fined AED20,000.

According to the judgement released by the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance, the motorist, who is from a GCC country, was found guilty of reckless driving, assaulting the victim, risking his life, and other offenses.

The biker took the driver to court, alleging that he intentionally slammed his vehicle into his bike.

According to court documents, he was riding his motorbike on a route near Ras Al Khaimah when the two of them got into an altercation.

The victim stated that he was surprised when the defendant, who was driving in a separate lane, began following him. The defendant then purposefully hit his motorcycle, apparently “trying to kill him,” before fleeing the scene, according to the rider.

The man was charged with assault, causing damage to a motorbike, and driving in a reckless manner endangering the lives of others. The judge found him guilty on all charges and convicted him.

In addition, the plaintiff has launched a civil complaint against the motorist seeking compensation. He had sought AED45,000 in restitution for material, moral, and physical damages, as well as AED30,000 for damage to his motorcycle during the event.

However, the judge ordered that the driver pay AED15,000 as compensation for all losses. The defendant was subsequently ordered to pay the plaintiff’s legal fees.