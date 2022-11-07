Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Public warned against ‘ikaw ba ang nasa video’ links

The Philippine National Police has warned the public against the phishing link ‘ikaw ba ang nasa video’ which is being shared online. 

“Kung hindi nyo po kilala yung TikTok owners, ‘yung mga Facebook account na nagpapadala sa inyo ng spam messages, ‘wag ninyo na pong i-click,” Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police said in an ABS-CBN report.

Fajardo said the link diverts the user to another page or account which would later on try to access your personal accounts. 

She said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime group is now looking at the possibility that a group is behind the scheme.

“The PNP Anti-Cybercrime group is now looking at the possibility na isang grupo, yung behind this kumakalat na nga sa Tiktok, na ang purpose po talaga ay victimize yung mga mahihilig talaga dito sa different social media accounts,” Fajardo added. 

The police official said that they are having challenges in dealing with online scams. 

“Problema po ngayon ng ACG natin na once nag conduct na sila ng cyber patrolling to identify at kung naka-coordinate na sila dun sa mga service provider, na-takedown na kaagad. So yun yung isa sa problema ngayon,” she added. 

The PNP assured the public that investigators are tracking down persons behind the scheme.

