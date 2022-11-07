Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH in talks with 3 European countries to hire more OFWs

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople announced that there will be more job opportunities for Filipinos in Europe next year if agreements are reached with three countries—Hungary, Portugal, and Romania.

Ople said that these countries are interested in negotiating bilateral treaties with the Philippine government as early as the first quarter of 2023.

She noted that these countries are willing to establish bilateral agreements on the welfare of Filipino workers.

Aside from these countries, Germany and South Korea are seeking more Filipino skilled workers aside from nurses, according to Ople.

