Meta eyes massive layoffs

Meta, the mother company of social media giant Facebook, is reportedly eyeing massive layoffs which would involve thousands of employees.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said that Meta may soon make an announcement on the termination of its employees this week.

Around 87,000 people have been working in Meta globally. Among those who will be affected are those working in Facebook and Instagram as well as messaging platform Whatsapp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said they would not hire more employees by the end of 2023 and may slightly decrease further.

Last week, Twitter also fired some of its employees following the take over of billionaire Elon Musk.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce ,” according to a Reuters report.

Twitter added that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be restricted to protect the safety of customers and its data.

The memo added that Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.

Those who will be laid off will be emailed on their next steps in their personal email accounts.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

Musk is on a roll in making changes in the social media platform Twitter this time in terms of maintaining and availing the coveted blue verified badge.