LOOK: UAE President, US President discuss $100B partnership to generate 100GW of clean energy

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and US President Joe Biden spoke by video conference on plans to generate 100GW of clean energy in a $100 billion partnership signed last November 1.

They also discussed the strategic Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which was signed on Tuesday, November 1, and aims to expedite the energy transition, promote shared climate goals, and boost global energy security. The deal was inked in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

This partnership will invest $100 billion to develop 100 gigawatts of sustainable energy in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and developing countries throughout the world by 2035.

“In a video call with President Biden today we reaffirmed the depth of UAE-US relations and discussed our recently launched joint initiative to accelerate the energy transition. We also addressed topics including energy security and our shared commitment to enhancing climate action,” tweeted His Highness.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Co-ordinator, signed the agreement on behalf of the UAE and the United States.

During the call, the leaders stated that they are committed to increasing climate ambition and action in order to achieve their net-zero 2050 targets.

Looking ahead to Cop27 in Egypt later this month and Cop28 in the United Arab Emirates next year, both nations recognized that PACE will be a crucial accelerator for reaching net zero by driving investment in clean energy projects, technology, and resources.

They emphasized the significance of a quick and well-managed energy transition, as well as its ability to enhance economic possibilities and promote more sustainable growth.

Both presidents also expressed their shared goal in stabilizing the global energy market and growing their investments in renewable energy, and they agreed to strengthen their close cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke on the UAE’s significant ongoing investments to reduce the carbon footprint of both conventional and renewable energy sectors.

The UAE President underlined the country’s long-standing worry about the effects of global warming, particularly on nations with extensive coastlines and harsh climates similar what the UAE experiences every year.

His Highness emphasized the UAE’s leadership position in the energy transition, citing the country’s 200-fold increase in renewable energy capacity over the previous ten years, which includes the construction of three of the world’s largest and lowest-cost solar projects.

Biden, for his part, congratulated Sheikh Mohamed “for his leadership on climate issues” and offered his support for the UAE hosting Cop 28 next year, according to a White House statement.

The presidents also emphasized the significance of expanding the two nations’ “strategic relationship.”

According to the White House, the US and the UAE will collaborate on a variety of clean energy efforts, including carbon and methane management, civil nuclear energy, and decarbonizing the industrial and transportation sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed addressed Mr. Biden on the UAE’s investment and assistance for sustainable energy projects spanning six continents, including 31 tiny island developing states in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, as well as an increasing number of projects in the United States.