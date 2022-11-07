Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kris Aquino ‘sharp as ever’ – close friend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A close friend of the Queen of all Media Kris Aquino gave an update on the actress’ condition after weeks of staying in Texas, United States.

In a recent vlog of showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz, the host said that Aquino’s condition is now getting better.

“Nakakabuti sa kanya. So si Kris ay kumbaga nagpapalakas, nagpapadagdag pa lalo ng timbang,” Diaz said.

“Kaya jusko, napaka-effective po ng ating prayers. So continue praying for Kris’ recovery,” he added.

In another social media post, writer and friend of Aquino Dindo Belares said that the actress is now in Los Angeles.

“Kumusta na si Kris? As sharp as ever at makulit pa rin. Kumpirmado ang inilabas ni Ogie Diaz sa YouTube na umalis na sa Texas at lumipat sa Los Angeles si Krisy,” he said.

“May ipinadala siyang video with Kuya Josh at Bimb, puwede sanang i-screen grab para pang-update sa kanilang followers, pero ‘di ko naipagpaalam kaya itong isa sa mga dating photo namin muna ang ipo-post ko. Bakit may kasamang tree-planting activity ko sa bundok?,” he added.

“She’s as sharp, concern, and loving as ever,” Dindo said.

