DMW announces resumption of OFW deployment in Saudi

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced the resumption of deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers in Saudi Arabia, starting today, November 7.

In a social media post, they mentioned that labor offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Khobar will begin accepting job offers starting this Monday.

It can be recalled that a suspension of deployment was issued in the past due to the pandemic and welfare concerns.

The resumption is a result of the government agency’s effort to create a bilateral agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last September, wherein DMW Sec. Susan Ople personally visited and met with the key officials of Saudi.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan, who spearheaded the bilateral meeting in Saudi, said in an interview with The Filipino Times during their first townhall meeting in Dubai that the move is set to give OFWs more security. The new employment contracts include insurance coverage for domestic workers and skilled workers covering unpaid salaries, airfare and refund of recruitment costs in case of unfinished contracts and other contingencies.

Last week, a briefing was conducted by the agency to lay out all the new policies included in the resumption of deployment of OFWs in KSA. This includes DMW’s move to release and publish list of blacklisted agencies and employers.

Data from 2019 shows that a total of 189,826 new hired OFWs were deployed to Saudi Arabia. They consisted of 37,278 domestic workers and cleaners and 152,548 construction workers and other skilled workers.