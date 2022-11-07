Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Cebu Pacific offers back-to-back SALE for OFWs who would like to spend their holidays in PH

If you’re looking for a sign to go home next year and spend the summer time with you family, this might be it.

With the continuous ease of travel restrictions, going back home to be with our families is the best way to spend our annual leaves.

Considering that many are thinking ahead and planning their Summer 2023 as early as now, Cebu Pacific has announced its “2023 Summer Celebreunion Promo.”

With this offer, you can book your tickets for as low as AED 299 (one-way base fare). You can travel back to the Philippines between March 1 to July 31, 2023.

Want to go home this Christmas?

Cebu Pacific Airlines knows how much OFWs love to spend the precious holiday season with our families. Which is why they are offering back-to-back sales promotion this November.

If you wish to spend Christmas and New Year in your hometown, you can travel to Manila from November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023 for as low as AED 399 (one-way base fare).

Don’t miss the chance to experience that classic Pinoy Christmas and holiday season. Book your tickets until November 14, 2022.

Book your tickets by visiting: cebupacificair.com

