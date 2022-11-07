Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bantag faces murder raps in Percy Lapid killing

Suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag is now among those facing murder charges for killing radio broadcaster Percy Lapid.

The Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation on Monday against Bantag and new personalities involved in the case.

“A case has been filed with the prosecutors and from then we will proceed with the case proper and hopefully this issue will be laid to rest the way it should be,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a press briefing.

Bantag was suspended to give way to partial investigation ok the killing of Lapid and of the alleged middleman Crisanto Jun Villamor.

Confessed gunman Joel Escorial said that a certain ‘Bantag’ ordered the killing of Lapid.

The Bucor chief has yet to address the accusations against him.

