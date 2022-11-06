Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PPIE helps Pinoys plan for comfortable retirement – Dueñas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Philippine Consul General to Dubai, Hon. Renato Dueñas stated that the ongoing Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition provides Filipinos an opportunity to explore investment options that will be ideal for their needs in the future.

“The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition gives OFs in the UAE provides an opportunity to learn about various investment tools that are available in the Philippines and decide which ones would be best for them,” said Dueñas.

He highlighted that overseas Filipinos currently in Dubai are already enjoying professional success, and that anticipating their financial needs in the future would allow them to feel more financial secure.

“As hundreds of thousands of Filipinos continue to earn their living and establish their career in this country, they must likewise plan for their future as well as learn to maximize the fruits of their labor,” said Dueñas.

Duenas RLC

“PPIE aims to serve as a platform for our kababayans to discover options to invest in property, whether buying their first home or as an alternative source of income. I congratulate the team behind PPIE for organizing this exhibition which I hope will help guide OFWs in making sound investments towards better financial security and a more comfortable retirement,” he added.

Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, the largest Philippine property and investment exhibition in the Middle East, is back with more exciting features and an even wider scope of opportunities!

The seven editions of PPIE made a history in the UAE and in the region by bringing in more than 24,500 quality visitors. This event has been continuously attended by the leading most reputable property developers; banks; insurance companies; government-backed financial, investment & savings institution; money remittance centers; and services providers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT kylie

Kylie Verzosa’s parents beyond proud as she wins Best Actress at DIAFA Awards in Dubai

11 hours ago
QUINTANA PPIE 2022 1

PPIE a mark of Philippine economy’s resilience – Quintana

19 hours ago
remata pisopal 2

Foreclosure property app ‘Remata’. investment app ‘PisoPal’ hold soft launch at PPIE 2022

20 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 11 05 at 3.15.43 PM

PPIE 2022 OPENS: Philippines’ top property developers woo OFWs in Dubai with latest housing, condo deals

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button