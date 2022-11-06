PPIE helps Pinoys plan for comfortable retirement – Dueñas

Philippine Consul General to Dubai, Hon. Renato Dueñas stated that the ongoing Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition provides Filipinos an opportunity to explore investment options that will be ideal for their needs in the future.

“The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition gives OFs in the UAE provides an opportunity to learn about various investment tools that are available in the Philippines and decide which ones would be best for them,” said Dueñas.

He highlighted that overseas Filipinos currently in Dubai are already enjoying professional success, and that anticipating their financial needs in the future would allow them to feel more financial secure.

“As hundreds of thousands of Filipinos continue to earn their living and establish their career in this country, they must likewise plan for their future as well as learn to maximize the fruits of their labor,” said Dueñas.

“PPIE aims to serve as a platform for our kababayans to discover options to invest in property, whether buying their first home or as an alternative source of income. I congratulate the team behind PPIE for organizing this exhibition which I hope will help guide OFWs in making sound investments towards better financial security and a more comfortable retirement,” he added.

Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, the largest Philippine property and investment exhibition in the Middle East, is back with more exciting features and an even wider scope of opportunities!

The seven editions of PPIE made a history in the UAE and in the region by bringing in more than 24,500 quality visitors. This event has been continuously attended by the leading most reputable property developers; banks; insurance companies; government-backed financial, investment & savings institution; money remittance centers; and services providers.