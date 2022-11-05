PPIE a mark of Philippine economy’s resilience – Quintana

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana highlighted that the ongoing Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) said that the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition is a clear two-pronged sign that Filipinos in the UAE are now doing steps to have worthwhile investments, and that the Philippines’ economy is indeed on an upward trajectory.

In her message congratulating New Perspective Media for organizing the largest and longest-running Filipino property show in the country, Quintana said that the return of the show which is now on its 8th edition, “is a mark of the Philippine economy’s recovery and resilience, as the world emerges from the grips of the pandemic.”

“Now on its 8th edition, PPIE has become an avenue where OFWs can pour in their hard-earned money into worthwhile investments as it acts as the bridge between our kababayans here in the UAE to some of the Philippines’ most trusted brands in the real estate and investment sectors,” said Quintana.

The Philippine Ambassador added that the show is a place where Filipinos and expats of other nationalities could explore the investment possibilities that await them in the Philippines.

“We hope to share our trust and confidence in the Philippine property and investment markets with the greater Emirati and expatriate populations in the UAE. PPIE is a vital partner in our joint efforts to ensure the long-term growth and viability of Philippine investment prospects. Mabuhay ang PPIE!,” added Quintana.

Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, the largest Philippine property and investment exhibition in the Middle East, is back with more exciting features and an even wider scope of opportunities!

The seven editions of PPIE made a history in the UAE and in the region by bringing in more than 24,500 quality visitors. This event has been continuously attended by the leading most reputable property developers; banks; insurance companies; government-backed financial, investment & savings institution; money remittance centers; and services providers.