Foreclosure property app ‘Remata’. investment app ‘PisoPal’ hold soft launch at PPIE 2022

The ongoing Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition witnessed the soft launch of two new apps that will help Filipinos in their investment decisions.

The ‘Remata’ app is a value-for-money market place focusing primarily on foreclosed properties covering lots, house and lots, condos, and more. The app not only lists down the property – it also ensures that everything it shows on its website, www.remata.com.ph have all been vetted for with clean titles, thereby easing the Filipinos’ worries of getting foreclosed properties with pending legal matters. In addition, the app provides extensive assistance on bank loans and financing that OFWs can get to ensure that they acquire the property that they desire.

remata pisopal 1

Meanwhile, the ‘PisoPal’ app is a personal savings and investment app that’s designed primarily for beginner investors. Its main interface provides a free investor profile test where Filipinos and other users, in general, can get to know their risk profile. It also provides users guidance as to how they can manage their finances better.

Both apps are available for you to experience first hand at the PPIE 2022 which is currently taking place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road.

