Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW outlines measures on resumption of deployment of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Photo courtesy: DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers is currently conducting a briefing on the resumption of deployment of domestic workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hon. Bernard P. Olilia, Administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), started the briefing by disclosing that the department will be issuing a white list so that OFWs will be able to determine for the first time to ensure that only recognized agencies will be allowed to process deployment of OFWs in Saudi Arabia. 

“Nasa website na po lahat ng requirements. Pwede na po mag-apply lahat ng agencies, recruitment agencies para po sa muling pagbubukas ng ating deployment sa KSA,” said Olilia. 

Simultaneously, there will be a blacklist which will disclose the list of banned or illegal recruitment agencies. 

DMW Under Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac stated in his opening statement that a digital wallet will be implemented to ensure that the salaries of the domestic workers are being given on time and will not pile up.

“Mayroon tayong records-based system will be implemented para makita na talagang pumapasok yung sweldo ng mga OFWs,” said Usec. Cacdac.

Watch the live stream of the press conference here: 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1180774532

DMW assures no OFWs from Saudi will go home without salary in tow

46 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Man arrested and fined for hitting biker in road rage in UAE

29 mins ago
stabbing

Man stabs girlfriend for spying on his phone

52 mins ago
TFT JAFFCO

Supermarket in UAE closed for posing ‘danger to public health’

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button