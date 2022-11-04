DMW outlines measures on resumption of deployment of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers is currently conducting a briefing on the resumption of deployment of domestic workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hon. Bernard P. Olilia, Administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), started the briefing by disclosing that the department will be issuing a white list so that OFWs will be able to determine for the first time to ensure that only recognized agencies will be allowed to process deployment of OFWs in Saudi Arabia.

“Nasa website na po lahat ng requirements. Pwede na po mag-apply lahat ng agencies, recruitment agencies para po sa muling pagbubukas ng ating deployment sa KSA,” said Olilia.

Simultaneously, there will be a blacklist which will disclose the list of banned or illegal recruitment agencies.

DMW Under Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac stated in his opening statement that a digital wallet will be implemented to ensure that the salaries of the domestic workers are being given on time and will not pile up.

“Mayroon tayong records-based system will be implemented para makita na talagang pumapasok yung sweldo ng mga OFWs,” said Usec. Cacdac.

Watch the live stream of the press conference here: