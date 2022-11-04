UK researchers cure man suffering from COVID-19 for over 400 days

Researchers from the United Kingdom announced that they have cured a man who was suffering from COVID-19 for around 411 days by analyzing his genetic code and finding the right treatment.

Persistent COVID-19 infections happen to a small percentage of the population and are different from the long COVID-19 effect.

Luke Snell, a physician specializing in infectious diseases at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said that these patients remain positive for the virus even months or years after their initial diagnosis.

Snell told AFP that the infections can pose a serious threat because around half of patients also have persistent symptoms such as lung inflammation.

The researchers published their study about a 59 year-old man who got cured from the disease after 13 months.

The researchers used a rapid genetic analysis with nano pore sequencing technology to determine the number of times he contracted the virus and which strains affected the patient.

After finding out that he had the earlier variants of the virus he was given a combination of the casirivimab and imdevimab monoclonal antibodies from Regeneron.

“The very new variants that are increasing in prevalence now are resistant to all the antibodies available in the UK, the EU and now even the US,” Snell said.

“We really thought he was going to die,” Snell added.