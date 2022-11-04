Twitter to lay off more employees under Elon Musk

Twitter will fire more employees under the leadership of Tesla founder Elon Musk.

The social media company told its staff that it will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) about staff cuts.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” according to a Reuters report.

Twitter added that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be restricted to protect the safety of customers and its data.

The memo added that Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.

Those who will be laid off will be emailed on their next steps in their personal email accounts.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

Musk is on a roll in making changes in the social media platform Twitter this time in terms of maintaining and availing the coveted blue verified badge.

Musk initially received backlash after information from sources revealed that he was planning to charge Twitter verified users of $19.99 per month.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk said in a tweet.

CNN also reported that Twitter could also take away the blue check marks of currently verified users if they don’t start paying the higher $19.99 price for the subscription product within 90 days.

Author Stephen King slammed Musk’s recent moves on Twitter.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check?. They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. It ain’t the money, it’s the principle of the thing,” he said. King has more than 7 million followers on Twitter..

Musk replied to King and explained his decision.

“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?,” Musk said.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” he added.