Total lunar eclipse to be visible in the Philippines on November 8

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued an advisory to inform the public of a total lunar eclipse which will be visible in the skies of the Philippines on Tuesday, November 8.

It will be visible in the skies of the country from 5:19 p.m. to 9:58 p.m.

“On 08 November in Manila, the eclipse will begin at 05:19 PM (moonrise), with the totality of the eclipse beginning at 06:16 PM. Greatest eclipse (maximum) or the peak stage of the eclipse at 06:59 PM. The Moon will remain in totality until 07:42 PM. It will then go into a partial eclipse until 08:49 PM and comes to an end at 09:58 PM,” said PAGASA.

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area. Learn more: https://t.co/zetjapudzV pic.twitter.com/PJ0AuQrfEC — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 27, 2022

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a lunar eclipse occur “when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.”

“In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon,” NASA explained.

The total lunar eclipse on Tuesday will be the last in the next three years with the next occurring on March 14, 2025.

For those not in the Philippines, the blood moon will also be visible in other parts of the world including Australia, parts of northern and eastern Europe, North America, as well as most of South Africa.