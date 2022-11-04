Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Supermarket in UAE closed for posing ‘danger to public health’

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has released a closure advisory on social media announcing the shut down of “JAFCO Supermarket.”

In the post, the authority said that the closure was made following an administrative decision which identified the facility as posing “danger to public health.”

“The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the facility “JAFCO Supermarket” in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-4009062, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as for its danger to public health,” translates the post.

ADAFSA also encouraged the public to report any food safety complains by calling their hotline “800 555.”

