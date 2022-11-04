Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man stabs girlfriend for spying on his phone

Photo for illustrative purposes only

The Dubai Courts has found a young Arab man guilty after stabbing his Asian girlfriend with a knife as he accused her of spying on his phone.

Th victim filed a complained early this year after the assailant attacked her. In the court records, the female victim revealed that she was fast asleep in a hotel room when the accused suddenly woke her up, slapped her in the face, and beat her up.

Asking the reason for the assault, the assailant accused her of spying on his phone while continuously hitting and insulting her.

The court records show that he also claimed she had been lying to him.

When the defendant went to the bathroom, the woman grabbed the chance to try to escape but he managed to catch her. She was able to seek help from other guests at the hotel.

The young man then begged her not to inform the police and asked her to return to the room. She refused and went to the hospital, instead.

The Dubai Criminal Court ruled in favour of the victim and ordered that the convict be deported after serving his jail term. The appeals court upheld the verdict.

