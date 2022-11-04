Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man arrested and fined for hitting biker in road rage in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance found a motorist guilty of endangering the motorcyclist’s life, reckless driving and other counts.

The driver hit a biker during a road rage incident causing him to be jailed for three months and fined Dh20,000 in Ras Al Khaimah.

The victim told the court that he was shocked when the defendant started chasing him. The defendant then deliberately hit his motorbike, nearly “trying to kill him” before fleeing the scene.

The man had been charged with assault, damaging a motorcycle, and driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the lives of others.

The court sentenced the man to a three-year suspended jail sentence and ordered him to pay Dh15,000 in compensation for all the damages.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

stabbing

Man stabs girlfriend for spying on his phone

45 mins ago
TFT JAFFCO

Supermarket in UAE closed for posing ‘danger to public health’

2 hours ago
TFT xtn

Christian monastery discovered in Umm Al Quwain

2 hours ago
TFT bloodmoon

Total lunar eclipse to be visible in the Philippines on November 8

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button