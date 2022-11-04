Man arrested and fined for hitting biker in road rage in UAE

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance found a motorist guilty of endangering the motorcyclist’s life, reckless driving and other counts.

The driver hit a biker during a road rage incident causing him to be jailed for three months and fined Dh20,000 in Ras Al Khaimah.

The victim told the court that he was shocked when the defendant started chasing him. The defendant then deliberately hit his motorbike, nearly “trying to kill him” before fleeing the scene.

The man had been charged with assault, damaging a motorcycle, and driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the lives of others.

The court sentenced the man to a three-year suspended jail sentence and ordered him to pay Dh15,000 in compensation for all the damages.