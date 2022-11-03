Wearing of face masks now voluntary in PH workplaces

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued regulations for the voluntary use of masks in workplaces around the country.

Labor Advisory No. 22 was issued on November 2 and signed by DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

“This Advisory shall cover all workers and workplaces in the private sector. The wearing of face masks in workplaces shall be voluntary,” read the advisory.

The mandatory mask regulation, however, will stay in effect in three locations, according to the DOLE.

These locations include healthcare institutions such as clinics, hospitals, labs, nursing homes, and dialysis clinics, as well as medical transport vehicles such as ambulances and paramedic rescue vehicles, and public transportation by land, air, or sea.

“Elderly, immunocompromised, unvaccinated, and symptomatic individuals, individuals with comorbidities, and pregnant women are highly encouraged to wear face masks,” it added.

Despite this policy, the agency also stated that employers and employees must collaborate to guarantee safe and healthy working conditions in compliance with the rules of the Philippine Labor Code, as modified by Republic Act 11058, and minimum public health standards.

“Employers and their workers may implement a policy requiring the wearing of face masks, taking into account, among others, the hazards and risks (e.g., enclosed space and poor ventilation), industry requirements (e.g.. food safety), and incidence of other communicable diseases (e.g., flu and tuberculosis), including measures to address noncompliance thereto pursuant to the existing company policy, rules, and regulations,” read the advisory.

The decision is in accordance with Executive Order No. 7, signed on October 28 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which repealed the country’s mask mandate in public places.

The DOLE regional offices must give continual support to guarantee safe and healthy working conditions in all workplaces.