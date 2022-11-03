PH to raise base rate by 75 basis points by November 17

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is poised to raise its main interest rates by 75 basis points on November 17 to ensure interest rate differentials after the Federal Reserve’s decision on its own rates on Thursday.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a Viber message to reporters that the Fed’s decision is widely expected and supports the BSP’s stance to raise its policy rate by the same amount at its upcoming policy meeting.

“The BSP deems it necessary to maintain the interest rate differential prevailing before the most recent Fed rate hike, in line with its price stability mandate and the need to temper any impact on the country’s exchange rate of the most recent Fed rate hike,” said Medalla.

Medalla stated that the raise is not an off-cycle decision because it “will take effect after the November 17 meeting.”

The 75 basis point rise in the BSP rate will be the second since the off-cycle decision in July.

The rate change brings the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to 5%, overnight lending rate to 5.55%, and overnight deposit rate to 4.55%.

The BSP’s main rates have been raised by a total of 225 basis points since last May, which monetary officials attributed to the need to help manage the rising domestic inflation rate after noting that the impact of the rate changes is offset by the domestic economy’s sustained improvement.

This comes as the pace of price rises continues to grow to its highest level in four years, owing to increases in oil and non-oil commodities on the international market, which have influenced local pricing.

Inflation climbed to 6.9 percent in September, the highest level since October 2018, after falling to 6.3 percent the previous month, bringing the five-month upswing to an end.

“The BSP remains vigilant in monitoring all risks to the inflation outlook and is prepared to take necessary policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path, wherein the average year-on-year headline inflation will be within the target band of 2-4 percent in the second half of 2023 and in the full year of 2024,” said Medalla.

It surpassed the government’s 2 to 4% goal zone in April, rising to 4.9 percent. Inflation averaged 5.1 percent in the first nine months of this year.

Inflation is expected to average 5.6 percent this year, 4.1 percent next year, and 3 percent in 2024, according to the BSP.