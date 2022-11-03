LOOK: Philippine Air Force spots collapsed Bantilan Bridge connecting South Luzon areas in aftermath of ‘Paeng’

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) reported on November 3 that two of its two S-70i “Black Hawk” combat utility helicopters had been sent to perform a rapid assessment and needs analysis (RDANA) over regions of Southern Luzon hit by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

The RDANA in the region was carried out on November 1, according to PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo.

“Tactical Operations Group 4, Tactical Operations Wing Southern Luzon facilitated the conduct of the said flight mission with acting commander, Southern Luzon Command, Brig. Gen. Armand M. Arevalo, and Joint Task Force Katagalugan commander, Maj. Gen. Roberto S. Capulong among those onboard to inspect damages in their areas of responsibility, to include the collapsed Bantilan Bridge connecting San Juan, Batangas, and Sariaya, Quezon,” said Castillo.

Castillo further stated that RDANA was performed over the impacted provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur in the Bicol Region by a team from the Tactical Operations Group 5, Tactical Operations Wing Southern Luzon, and the Office of Civil Defense 5.

“The PAF with all its available personnel and air assets remains committed to its joint efforts with area commands and local government units in providing help during times of calamities,” she added.