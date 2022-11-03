LOOK: FL Liza Araneta-Marcos hailed as ‘Chief Girl Scout’ of the Philippines

The Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) have named First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos the “Chief Girl Scout”.

The First Lady was named as the new GSP’s Chief Girl Scout during the investiture and installation ceremony conducted at Malacaan Palace’s Ceremonial Hall on November 3.

Dr. Cristina Lim-Yuson, GSP National Executive Committee president, Roselyn Davadilla, GSP National Executive Director officer-in-charge, and Presidential Management Staff Secretary Maria Zenaida Angping were among those present at the ceremony.

Araneta-Marcos took her vow before Lim-Yuson, serving as an investing officer, “to do [her] duty to God [and to the] country, and to help other people at all times and obey the Girl Scout Law.”

“On my honor, I will do my duty to God and my country, to help other people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law. A Girl Scout’s honor is to be trusted. A Girl Scout is loyal. A Girl Scout is helpful. A Girl Scout is a friend to all and a sister to every other Girl Scout. A Girl Scout is courteous. A Girl Scout respects living things. A Girl Scout is disciplined. A Girl Scout is self-reliant. A Girl Scout is clean in thought, word, and deed,” she added, reading the Girl Scout Law.

Araneta-Marcos shared that she is “truly proud” at being chosen Chief Girl Scout and promised to assist future Filipino women embrace the principles of being a Girl Scout.

She also stated that she will do her best to carry out her duties as Chief Girl Scout.

“As part of the Girl Scout movement, I am committed to help shape our young women’s mental, emotional and social qualities. I will try my best to help our environment and do our part towards nation-building. Together, we will be able to achieve these goals,” Araneta-Marcos said in her keynote speech.

Lim-Yuson, in a speech, said the GSP is “thrilled” to have Araneta-Marcos as its Chief Girl Scout.

“Girl scouting is really nation-building. I think we are very close to your heart. We know that you love our country and we love our country so we go hand in hand in that. So, thank you so much,” she said.

Under the GSP Charter, a woman president or the First Lady of the Philippines is designated as the Chief Girl Scout, thus automatically making Araneta-Marcos the title holder.