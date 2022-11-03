Latest NewsNewsTFT News

CBUAE raises Base Rate by 75 Basis Points

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 75 basis points – from 3.15% to 3.90%, effective from Thursday, 3 November 2022.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on 2 November 2022 to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 75 basis points.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Abu Dhabi Airports to launch advanced biometric technology

34 mins ago
iStock 869125416

Wearing of face masks now voluntary in PH workplaces

57 mins ago
paeng south luzon 1

LOOK: Philippine Air Force spots collapsed Bantilan Bridge connecting South Luzon areas in aftermath of ‘Paeng’

1 hour ago
mohre unemployment insurance 1

MOHRE signs agreement with insurance companies to provide unemployment insurance from January 2023

16 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button