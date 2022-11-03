‘Build Better More’: PBBM witnesses signing of Metro Manila Subway contracts

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. thinks that the government owes it to the Filipino people to construct major highways and key infrastructure that would encourage growth and social transformation, promote interconnectivity, alleviate traffic congestion, and cut travel time.

He made this comment after witnessing the signing of two contracts on Thursday that would finance the civil works of four Metro Manila Subway stations-Contract Packages 102 (CP102) and 103. (CP103).

In his statement following the contract signing, Marcos told the public, particularly commuters, that the government will work to improve the country’s public transportation infrastructure.

“We owe it to the Filipino people to build major roads and critical infrastructure that will not only spur progress and social change, but also promote interconnectivity, ease traffic, and reduce travel time. Let me assure you that the government remains dedicated to maximizing its resources to pursue even more ambitious endeavors that will bring comfort and progress to Filipinos all over the country,” said Marcos.

He also encouraged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to guarantee the seamless and consistent implementation of all ongoing subway projects.

“The signing of these contract packages is a clear demonstration of this administration’s commitment to pursuing big infrastructure projects that will foster growth and revitalize the economy,” Marcos said.

Meanwhile, Marcos commended Japan for collaborating with the Philippines on a “important infrastructure development project.”

“The world recognizes Japan for having a very efficient rail transport system, which the Philippines aspires to one day emulate,” Marcos told guests at the Malacañang Palace.

He also thanked the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its financial assistance in the execution of CP102 and CP103.

“I thank you not only for this specific project, I thank the JICA who have been supporting the development of the Philippines for the last 50 years. Especially in terms of our infrastructure projects and even our agricultural projects,” he said.

He also praised the Nishimatsu-DMCI Joint Venture and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction for collaborating closely with the Philippines to complete these contract packages.

CP102 was granted to a joint venture of Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. and D.M. Consunji Inc (DMCI), with a total contract amount of around PHP21 billion, while CP103 was awarded to Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. with a total contract amount of approximately PHP28 billion.

The Quezon Avenue Station (placed inside the old Manila Seedling Bank, EDSA corner Quezon Avenue) and the East Avenue Station (along V. Luna Avenue), as well as the connecting tunnels, are part of CP102.