African, partner involved in Php2.2M love scams arrested in PH

Authorities in the Philippines apprehended an African man and his cohort who were involved in an internet love fraud for PHP2.2 million in Bacoor City, Cavite.

Lt. Michael Bernardo, team leader of the Quezon City District Anti-Cybercrime Team, said in a statement on Thursday that Ikenna Onouha, 37, a Nigerian national, and Jacel Ann Paderan, 28, were arrested on Nov. 1 during an operation by QCDACT and the Quezon City District Special Operation Unit personnel in Molino, Bacoor City, Cavite.

The accused are wanted on swindling/estafa warrants issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 230.

The lawsuit arose from a complaint filed by Onuoha’s victim, whom he met on a dating website.

According to the victim, her connection with the suspect began in April 2020. The guy then identified himself as “Demir Balik,” a Turkish national.

During their virtual connection, the victim said the perpetrator made several promises that she trusted.

The suspect persuaded the victim to pay him money totalling PHP2,282,000.

According to police, the money was sent to the bank accounts of Paderan and a woman named Cristine Mae Elizares.

“When the suspect asked for more money from the victim, it was then that she realized that she was being conned and decided to report the incident to our office,” Bernardo said.

The victim said Onuoha told her that he has a dormant account in a bank in the United Kingdom and that he needs money to settle it.

The third suspect, Elizares, remains at large.

They are facing charges of swindling/estafa and abuse of the use of information and communications technology under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.