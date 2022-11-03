Abu Dhabi Airports to launch advanced biometric technology

Abu Dhabi Airports is preparing to debut advanced biometric technology that will utilize a passenger’s facial characteristics as their passport to provide a seamless experience from the moment they arrive at the airport to the time they board their aircraft at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The device captures an image of the passenger’s face and checks whether they are permitted to travel using smart cameras. The same information is then utilised prior to boarding, eliminating the requirement for paperwork to be presented again.

The technology will be phased in, with the first phase now being tested at the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, the region’s sole US immigration preclearance service that allows travelers to clear US customs while remaining in Abu Dhabi. It will also provide for a speedy and easy airport experience upon arriving in the United States.

The introduction of innovative technology at Abu Dhabi International Airport will signal the beginning of “tailored travel,” providing travelers with a one-of-a-kind travel experience.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are looking forward to leveraging this holistic biometric technology, the first of its kind in the UAE and the world, to further enhance our passenger journey. The project will commence at Abu Dhabi International Airport and then transferred to the new Midfield Terminal in the future as we continue to be committed to enhancing the airport services and experience. We also take this opportunity to recognise Etihad, the first airline to use this technology, as well as NEXT50, our technology partner, and the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, without which today’s ground-breaking announcement would not have been possible.”

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, the Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, said, “This advanced technology provides a smooth passenger customer journey, by leveraging biometric data records, which will enable travellers at Abu Dhabi International Airport to check in, clear immigration, access lounges and board their flights using only biometric data, without the need to present passports or boarding passes”.

This effort comes ahead of Etihad Airways boosting its flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from four to eleven per week beginning November 15, 2022. The USCBP system is also in place at JFK, ensuring that passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi from New York have a smooth boarding experience.

This system, which is entirely funded by Abu Dhabi Airports and delivered by NEXT50, an Abu Dhabi-based technology company, will be tested on Etihad Airways flights to the United States, and is the first phase of a major roll-out that will be implemented throughout the airport for all airlines to benefit from in the coming months.