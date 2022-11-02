Vico Sotto quits Aksyon Demokratiko Party

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto resigned from his political party Aksyon Demokratiko. Sotto confirmed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sotto said he no longer shares the same principles and values of the party and it is heading towards a different direction.

“I joined Aksyon Demokratiko in 2018, in search of a reform-oriented political party that stood for principled politics and inclusive governance. I became Mayor in 2019, proudly under the banner of Aksyon Demokratiko,” Sotto wrote in his resignation letter last June 30.

“Unfortunately, recent events have made it apparent that the party is now headed towards a different direction,” he added.

Sotto said the party is no longer composed of individuals with the same political ideals like him.

“To me, this defeats the purpose of being a member of a political party. For this reason, I have decided to resign as a member of Aksyon Demokratiko, effective immediately,” he said.

Sotto explained that his resignation was not due to a particular candidate.

“I maintain the highest respect for the party’s leadership and members. It is, in part, because of this respect that I decided to delay my resignation until after the 2022 National and Local Elections,” the Mayor said.