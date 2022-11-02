UAE to begin issuing birth certificates for kids with unknown fathers

A new law in the UAE now allows mothers to secure birth certificates for their children even if the father’s whereabouts are unknown.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the new federal law number 10-2022, which governs the birth and death registers in the UAE.

The law gives right for children to have their birth certificates issued by the UAE government, regardless of their parents’ marital status or whether their father is known or unknown.

Now, single moms can register their kids by submitting the necessary paperwork to the relevant authorities.

According to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s two-page birth registration form, the mother just has to present two documents: the birth notice and a copy of her Emirates ID or passport. Marriage is no longer required to register a child under Article 7 of the law. This was put in place in Abu Dhabi in 2020, and then in the Civil Marriage Law in 2021.

Abu Dhabi introduced a new family law earlier this year, which governs personal status issues for foreigners such as civil marriage, divorce, joint child custody, and financial rights. It is applicable to all expatriates, non-residents, and visitors, regardless of faith, as long as their home nation does not apply Sharia law in family affairs.