Twitter to charge verified users $8 a month to maintain badge

Business mogul Elon Musk is on a roll in making changes in the social media platform Twitter this time in terms of maintaining and availing the coveted blue verified badge.

Musk initially received backlash after information from sources revealed that he was planning to charge Twitter verified users of $19.99 per month.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk said in a tweet.

CNN also reported that Twitter could also take away the blue check marks of currently verified users if they don’t start paying the higher $19.99 price for the subscription product within 90 days.

Author Stephen King slammed Musk’s recent moves on Twitter.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check?. They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. It ain’t the money, it’s the principle of the thing,” he said. King has more than 7 million followers on Twitter.

Musk replied to King and explained his decision.

“We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?,” Musk said.

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” he added.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

