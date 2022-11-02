Ople wants to ease deployment cap for nurses

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople is urging the Department of Health to ease the annual deployment cap for health workers especially nurses as the demand continues to grow.

Ople said that the DOH should reconsider deploying more nurses in countries where they are “highly valued and highly compensated.”

The DOH has created an inter-agency technical working group to discuss, among others, the deployment cap on nurses.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has limited the deployment of newly hired nurses this year to 7,500. The deployment cap has been implemented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has at first suspended, then later put a limit to the new hiring of Filipino nurses and health-care workers by foreign employers.

“The position of the DMW should be eased; not totally eliminated but rationalized,” Ople said in an Inquirer report.

In September, Ople said that the Ministry of Singapore also expressed interest in hiring more health workers.

“The MOH has reached out to us and has expressed their desire to explore ways of recruiting or hiring more of our healthcare for employment in Singapore. Through a possibly, hindi pa kasi sarado yung talks and yung pipirmahan namin na document but possibly through a government-to-government arrangement,” Ople added.

Germany also announces that it will be hiring 600 nurses under the Triple Win Project with the Philippine government.