Marcos blames tree cutting in Maguindanao landslides

"Ground Zero": Brgy. Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte suffered from landslides following the onslaught of typhoon 'Paeng'. Photo from Facebook: Bangsamoro Government

President Bongbong Marcos said that more trees should be planted in two Maguindanao provinces following his personal visit in Paeng-hit areas where the highest number of casualties have been recorded.

Marcos was accompanied by Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu during aerial inspection of the area.

“I was pointing out to the governor that in all those places where there are trees, the ground did not move. All the damage that you saw on the mountains, it’s because they were bald,” Marcos said in a press briefing.

“We know and we’ve been hearing this over and over again, but we continue cutting trees, so what happens are landslides like those,” he added.

Marcos also met with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council or NDRRMC said that there are 61 people who died from Paeng and majority of them came from Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“We have shifted our operation from search and rescue to retrieval because the chances of survival after two days are almost nil,” BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo also said in a press briefing.

