DSWD vows that no relief goods will be wasted

The Department of Social Welfare and Development assured the public that there will be no wastage of the relief goods being given to disaster-hit areas.

The DSWD said that they will exert efforts to prevent wastage following audit reports that its relief goods last year either left to spoil or were destroyed by pests.

“We are very careful in handling, managing relief packages, especially in our warehouses,” DSWD Undersecretary Edu Punay told CNN Philippines.

“These items are very well monitored to prevent similar incidents in the past; we will make sure this will not happen,” he added.

The Commission on Audit reported that the thousands of food packs have been destroyed following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses last year.

“We cannot afford to distribute expired food items because this is a basic survival issue. We carefully monitor these items until the very last canned goods; we regularly check its expiration date,” Punay added.

The DSWD is also prioritizing giving cash assistance to those severely hit by severe tropical storm Paeng.

The DSWD has so far spent P6.9 million for Paeng victims, with P1.2 billion on standby until the end of the year or for other similar calamities.

