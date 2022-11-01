Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Petrol, diesel prices increase for November

The United Arab Emirates fuel price committee announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2022. The comparison in the prices show a surge of nearly 10%.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.32 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 a litre in October, while Special 95 will cost Dh3.20 a litre, compared to Dh2.92 a litre the previous month.

E-Plus category petrol will be available for Dh3.13 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in October, while diesel will now cost Dh4.01 a litre, compared to Dh3.76 a litre the previous month.

The increase follows a three month slash in the prices of diesel and fuel.

Category Price per litre (November) Price per litre (October) Difference
Super 98 petrol 3.32 3.03 +29 fils
Special 95 petrol 3.20 2.92 +28 fils
E-plus 91 petrol 3.13 2.85 +28 fils

