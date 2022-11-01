Two women in Dubai arrested and fined for stealing bag with Dh12,000 cash

They say ‘finders, keepers’, but not in Dubai. Two Arab women have been convicted after confessing to finding and stealing a lost bag with Dh12,000 cash in it.

According to police reports, the two convicted individuals have found the bag that had fallen from the victim’s car. Investigation revealed that the two women took the bag with the intention of keeping it.

They have been fined Dh3,000 each for not handing over the bag to police.

“The victim reported that he stopped his vehicle in the parking lot of a building, where he was waiting for his friend. He had put a black bag containing documents and Dh12,000 in the passenger seat next to him. Once his friend entered the vehicle, they left. After a while he remembered the bag and searched for it, but did not find it. He went back to the same location and asked the security guard to check the cameras in the building, where he saw two women carrying his bag,” said Issa Juma Al Muhairi, First Public Prosecutor in Deira.

Al Muhairi added that the two accused were arrested, and had confessed to their crime.