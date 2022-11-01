Tributes pour in as APO hiking member Danny Javier passes away 

The entertainment industry is mourning after the passing of APO hiking society member Danny Javier passed away on Monday, October 31.

He was 75 years old.

OPM iconic band ‘The Company’ also paid their respects to the OPM legend.

“The CompanY sends their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Danny Javier. Tight hugs to Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo. The APO help built OPM to what it is now. Your legacies are cemented for the ages. Thank you for Danny,” the group said.

Former Senate President Tito Sotto also paid his respects to the singer.

“Danny! We were together frm 1972 to 74. Last time we met was in Beverly Place Country Club few years ago. We always had our private jokes. The industry will miss you, my Friend, but you will now be singing for a far greater audience,” Sotto said.

“Nakikiramay po tayo sa pagpanaw ng isa sa myembro ng Apo Hiking Society na si Mr. Danny Javier. Sadyang nakalulungkot po ang pagkawala ng isa sa mga naging pundasyon ng ating Original Pilipino Music o OPM,” Senator Bong Revilla said in a statement.

Singer and director Bibeth Orteza shared portions of the lyrics of ‘Pumapatak nanaman ang Ulan’ on her Facebook page.

“Pumapatak na naman ang ulan sa bubong ng bahay/ Di maiwasang gumawa nang di inaasahang bagay/ Laklak nang laklak ng beer sa magdamagan/ May kahirapan at di maiwasan/ Mabuti pa kayang matulog ka na lang/ At baka sumakit ang tiyan…Tulog ka na. Godspeed,” Bibeth said.