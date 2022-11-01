NDRRMC: 110 reported death, 33 missing due to Paeng

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said that some 110 people have been reported dead while 33 people were missing due to the onslaught of tropical storm Paeng in the country.

“Of the number, 79 have been confirmed while 31 were “for validation,” the NDRRMC said in its latest situational report on Tuesday.

59 of the fatalities were recorded at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The NDRRMC has yet to verify the 101 persons who were reportedly injured- 63 confirmed and 38 yet to be validated.

Search and retrieval operations are ongoing to 33 people who were reported missing of this number 23 were validated.

The NDRRMC said that Paeng displaced 865,981 persons, including those staying inside 2,728 evacuation centers.

Meantime, a total of 347,485 persons were preemptively evacuated due to Paeng.

“Paeng also left 6,542 houses damaged — 5,035 partially and 1,507 totally, with an estimated cost of P12,415,000.00. Meanwhile, 55 infrastructures were damaged, most of them bridges,” the NDRRMC added in its report.