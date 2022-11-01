Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NCM records 15.6°C as lowest temperature in UAE on November 1

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has recorded 15.6°C as the lowest temperature in the United Arab Emirates today, November 1.

In an Advisory, NCM said the coolest temperature was recorded in Raknah (Al Ain ) at 06:30 UAE Local Time.

Apart from the dip in temperature, the agency also advised the public of a foggy atmosphere which will blanket certain areas of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

On Monday, October 31, the Storm Center announced that the month of November will be defined by overcast weather and the start of the rainy season in the UAE.

In a separate tweet, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, stated that winter will begin between November 23 and 28 based on Al Drour system predictions.

It will conclude between March 3 and 8, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 30°C forecast.

