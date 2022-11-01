Missing Grade 12 student found dead

An 18-year-old student who was initially reported missing was found dead by authorities in Barangay Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur.

The student was identified as Irish Mae Payonga, is a Grade 12 or Senior High School student at Ateneo de Naga University. She was on her way to attend a church event before going missing. Her family reported her missing on October 28, 2022.

Three days after, relatives of Payonga received a message from police after finding a body in a sack in the Capital grounds of Pili, Cam Sur past 3:00 in the afternoon. They later on confirmed that the body is the missing teenager Irish.

The Ateneo de Naga University has released a statement of condemnation in connection with the death of the student.

The community is seeking for justice and relatives of the victim are asking for cooperation from the public to know the truth behind the killing.

Police have not yet found a motive and a suspect behind the death of the Grade 12 student.