Forensic expert eyes more tests on Percy Lapid’s middleman 

Photo courtesy of: Anjo Bagaoisan

Forensic expert and pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun recommends more tests on the body of the alleged middleman Jun Villamor who facilitated the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Fortun told GMA News that they are planning to conduct more tests on the body of Villamor.

“This is also just preliminary. We’re planning to do other tests,” Fortun said in an interview on GMA News.

Fortun conducted a second autopsy on Villamor’s body as ordered by the Department of Justice and requested by Lapid’s family.

Fortun said that Villamor died due to plastic suffocation.

“Very telling ‘yun. Nung una, sinabi na siya mismo ay nagsabi na in danger ang buhay niya and he communicated and there’s an evidence of it. True enough, namatay siya shortly after,” she said.

“And the next is an account, an affidavit by someone na that describing how he was killed and it is consistent,” she added.

