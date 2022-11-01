Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Deped to resume face-to-face classes on Nov. 2 

The Department of Education has announced that the full resumption of face-to-face classes will push through on November 2. 

The statement comes even if there is an existing classroom shortage and some schools were damaged by severe tropical storm Paeng .

Education spokesperson  Atty. Michael Poa admitted in a radio interview that the perennial problems persist a day before the implementation of full in-person classes.

“We have to admit po na talagang ‘pag sinabing kakulangan sa classrooms or kakulangan sa school buildings, we could not deny that, talaga pong meron tayong mga kakulangan. That is something that, of course, we couldn’t solve overnight,” Poa said.

“Meron po talaga tayong kakulangan sa mga guro. Ang ginagawa natin, ‘pag nakikita natin na may mga schools na may konting sobra, of course, subject to the rules on transfer, kung pwede sila i-transfer, tina-transfer natin sila sa ibang schools na may kakulangan,” he added.

“Yes po, tuloy po tayo bukas. Ayon sa ating Department Order 44, that all public schools, starting November 2 ay mag-in person five-day classes na po tayo,” he added.

“Maliban sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo, meron naman po na nagre-request na ‘wag munang mag face-to-face.. ‘Yang mga request na ‘yan ay binibigay sa regional directors dahil sila ang may authority to exempt, depending on the situation,” Gita added.

