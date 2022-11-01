Deped allows optional masking in classrooms 

Following the executive order of President Bongbong Marcos to make mask wearing optional in indoor setup, the Department of Education also issues its directive on mask use.

Deped said students and teachers attending face-to-face classes may now opt to remove their face masks even in classrooms.

“Schools may immediately implement optional masking indoors pursuant to EO 7,” Deped Spokesperson Michael Poa said In a message to reporters.

The education official added that an administrative order will follow in the coming days.

has announced that the full resumption of face-to-face classes will push through on November 2.

The statement comes even if there is an existing classroom shortage and some schools were damaged by severe tropicam storm Paeng .

Poa also admitted in a radio interview that the perennial problems persist a day before the implementation of full in-person classes.

“We have to admit po na talagang ‘pag sinabing kakulangan sa classrooms or kakulangan sa school buildings, we could not deny that, talaga pong meron tayong mga kakulangan. That is something that, of course, we couldn’t solve overnight,” Poa said.



“Meron po talaga tayong kakulangan sa mga guro. Ang ginagawa natin, ‘pag nakikita natin na may mga schools na may konting sobra, of course, subject to the rules on transfer, kung pwede sila i-transfer, tina-transfer natin sila sa ibang schools na may kakulangan,” he added.

“Yes po, tuloy po tayo bukas. Ayon sa ating Department Order 44, that all public schools, starting November 2 ay mag-in person five-day classes na po tayo,” he added.



“Maliban sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo, meron naman po na nagre-request na ‘wag munang mag face-to-face. ‘Yang mga request na ‘yan ay binibigay sa regional directors dahil sila ang may authority to exempt, depending on the situation,” he added.p