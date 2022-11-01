Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Anabelle Rama dispels plastic surgery rumors amid new viral photos 

Anabelle Rama has denied plastic surgery rumors following recent viral photos of her 70th birthday. 

In the photos and videos that were shared online, a visibly different Rama appeared with some saying that it could be a result of surgery.

“Ang daming nag-comment na I look so young baka daw nagparetoke ako,” Anabelle said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Annabelle Rama (@annabelleramaig)

“Simula ng bata pa ako hanggang ngayon never akong nagpagawa sa mukha at sa buong katawan ko,” she wrote on her Facebook.

Some netizens said that Anabelle now looked like young Aiko Melendez or a sister of her daughter Ruffa Gutierrez.

“What you see is what you get at unang-una, takot ako sa operation at injection,” the talent manager added.

Anabelle said that she does not feel insulted by the comments. 

“Thank you sa mga negative at positive comments. Nag-enjoy akong basahin lahat at sa lahat ng nagmamahal sa akin at sa family ko DAGHANG SALAMAT,” she said. 

