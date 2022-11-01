16 weeks to go until the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Half marathon with AED 1.2 million total prize purse up for grabs

Race organizer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and technical sponsor, Under Armour, reveal the race route, official t-shirt design, and prize purse for the much-anticipated 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon.

The three announcements were made at a public event held on Sunday, 30 October 2022 at the Under Armour flagship store in Dubai Mall, attended by key spokespeople, including Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development & MICE at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Gaurav Sharma, Head of Retail at Under Armour, Luca Onofrio, Head of Mass Events at RCS Sports and Events, and Stephanie Humphrey, Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon Endurance Running Coach, along with other members of the #RAKHalf2023 Under Armour Squad.

Set to take place on 18 February 2023, the groundbreaking race will award a staggering total prize fund of AED 1,219,000, distributed to winners and runner-ups in the elite categories as well top performers across its other categories.

The Gold Label race will return to its record-breaking fast and flat course, perfectly situated in the heart of the nature-based Emirate, kicking off on Marjan Island Boulevard, right opposite the Double Tree by Hilton and the vibrant Race Village. Runners will take to the streets of the spectacular Marjan Island, passing all major hotel destinations as they head along Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road, and circle through Al Amwaj Avenue, before heading back to the starting point to cross the finish line. Along the route, the race will see participants take in unrivaled views of Ras Al Khaimah’s serene, white sandy beaches, overlooking the Arabian coastlines and other landmarks.

Speaking on the announcement, Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development & MICE at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Sports and events are key to our development strategy, and hosting the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon plays a significant role in attracting thousands of participants and spectators from across the globe to our stunning Emirate. The 2023 edition is set to be even bigger and better, as runners challenge themselves over our stunning, ocean front course for what is set to be a riveting and action-packed event for both athletes and the local community with a range of activities and celebrations for all.”

As the new technical sponsor, the world-class half marathon will see Under Armour supply the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon Official T-Shirts, designed with the latest, innovative technology to provide runners with high comfortability and improved performance as they take to the fast and flat course track. In line with the brand’s reputation for creating game-changing sports apparel, the t-shirts will include great stylish features, making them the perfect choice for running in warmer climates.

Commenting on the new t-shirt design, Gaurav Sharma Head of Retail, Under Armour said: ‘‘We are thrilled to be revealing the official race t-shirt for the first time today. The t-shirt’s designed mesh panels will provide ventilation for our runners, and they are complimented with moisture-wicking micro thread fabric, to ensure no sweat absorption -meaning runners will experience no chaffing or no stretch, resulting in a more comfortable run. If that isn’t enough, our innovative anti-odor technology will block odor-causing bacteria on the skin, allowing runners to breeze to the finish line looking and smelling like a winner!”

Added to this year’s race is the newly introduced Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 Running Hub, featuring articles covering a wide range of topics, including running in the heat, prepping for race day, motivation tips, discipline, and much more, from the #RAKHalf2023 Under Armour Squad. Available on the website, participants and running enthusiasts of all levels can now keep up their training with a steady stream of new articles published monthly.

For more information on entry categories, how to register, the Running Hub, and other race-related details, please visit: www.therakhalfmarathon.com.