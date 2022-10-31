Winter 2022 in UAE likely to begin from November 23

Residents in the UAE should expect 100 days of winter weather to begin in the last week of November.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, stated in a tweet that winter will begin between November 23 and 28 based on Al Drour system predictions. It will conclude between March 3 and 8, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 30°C forecast.

According to the Storm Center, the month of November will be defined by overcast weather and the start of the rainy season in the UAE.

“We can expect low pressure, repeated rainy weather turbulences and grass will grow,” said Al Jarwan.

The Al Wasm season, which began on October 16, will be followed by the 100 days of winter, as revealed earlier this month by Al Jarwan. Al Jarwan described it as “the finest season of helpful rain on the Arabian Peninsula.” Al Wasm is distinguished by strong winds, light to heavy rainfall, and a substantial drop in temperature just before winter arrives.

The Al Drour system is an astronomical method that has traditionally been used in the UAE to determine the seasons and other climatic conditions based on the emergence of the Suhail Star. Prior to the development of meteorology and astronomy, monitoring the weather was critical owing to its impact on economic activities such as fishing and pearl diving. The year is split into 36 ten-day parts in the Al Drour calendar, beginning with the rising of the Suhail in mid-August.

On September 23, the Emirates Astronomy Society declared the fall season based on astronomical calculations. The season included equal-length days and nights and arrived roughly a month after the Suhail star rose on August 24, signaling the end of summer and the beginning of autumn.