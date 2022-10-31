WestZone Supermarket has a perfect treat for Pinoys who love to trick-or-treat

It is but a fact that Filipinos love festivities. During Halloween, Pinoy kids and those kids-at-heart eagerly join costume parties or take part in the candy-giving tradition every year.

This year, WestZone is giving everyone a treat with their six-day Happy Halloween Sale.

Among the food items on promotion are our favorite Trick or Treat sweets like marshmallows, chocolates, ice cream and assorted candies.

To double the fun, WestZone has also added some must-have kitchen items like cereals, nuts, milk, noodles, canned goods and a lot more.

To complete your Halloween party needs, pasta, chicken tenders, fries, nuggets, and party item essentials like paper plates, straw, and kitchen towels are also on promotion.

Make sure to grab your party needs before this Wow Deal ends on November 2, 2022.