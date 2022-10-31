Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WestZone Supermarket has a perfect treat for Pinoys who love to trick-or-treat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

It is but a fact that Filipinos love festivities. During Halloween, Pinoy kids and those kids-at-heart eagerly join costume parties or take part in the candy-giving tradition every year.

This year, WestZone is giving everyone a treat with their six-day Happy Halloween Sale.

Among the food items on promotion are our favorite Trick or Treat sweets like marshmallows, chocolates, ice cream and assorted candies.

To double the fun, WestZone has also added some must-have kitchen items like cereals, nuts, milk, noodles, canned goods and a lot more.

To complete your Halloween party needs, pasta, chicken tenders, fries, nuggets, and party item essentials like paper plates, straw, and kitchen towels are also on promotion.

Make sure to grab your party needs before this Wow Deal ends on November 2, 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

danny javier main

APO Hiking Society’s Danny Javier passes away at 75

7 hours ago
Rashid Rover UAE

UAE announces new slated launch date for moon mission

7 hours ago
dubai landscape night

Winter 2022 in UAE likely to begin from November 23

8 hours ago
TFT BICOL

Students from Bicol takes anti-cheating hats to the next level

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button