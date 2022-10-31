Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE condoles with India for victims of bridge mishap

The UAE has extended its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India in the aftermath of a bridge collapse in Gujarat, west India, which killed scores of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) conveyed its heartfelt sympathies and compassion to the Indian government and people, as well as the relatives of the fatalities, and wished all those injured a swift recovery.

A British-era bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed barely a week after being renovated, killing at least 132 people. Hundreds of others who have fallen into the river are being sought.

The suspension bridge, about 200 kilometers from Ahmedabad, fell around 6:42 pm on October 30, after 500 people gathered on it to conduct rites related to the Chhath puja.

According to accounts, dozens of individuals are still believed to be stranded in the Macchu River.

Videos from the scene showed numerous people struggling in the water, attempting to reach the shore in the dark. Locals claim that many of the dead are women and children. Seventy individuals have been rescued and hospitalized.

