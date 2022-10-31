UAE announces new slated launch date for moon mission

The launch window for the UAE’s lunar mission has been adjusted to a date not earlier than November 22, 2022, according to Japan-based ispace inc (ispace), the firm which was tasked to land the UAE’s ‘Rashid Rover’ on the moon.

Earlier, the initial goal for the launch date was between the dates of November 9-15. The new date “best preparation for the mission when considering the fuel-loading schedule for the lander and launch date availability”, which was revised in collaboration with SpaceX.

“On our first mission, we are honoured to work with Nasa to complete a commercial transaction of lunar regolith and carry payloads from agencies including Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) along with our commercial customers and partners. I am very proud of our team for their work to make this a reality. I look forward to this launch as well as our subsequent missions in the near future,” said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace.

He further stated that the M1 lunar lander was transferred to the United States via cargo jet and is already in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, delivering a variety of commercial and government payloads to the moon’s surface, including two rovers.

ispace said that the official launch date will be announced once confirmed.